Cricket

West Indies Vs New Zealand: Windies March Into Super 8s At T20 World Cup - In Pics

An inspired West Indies prevailed over New Zealand by 13 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash at the Brian Lara Academy in Trinidad on Thursday (June 13). The Alzarri Joseph-led Windies bowling attack restricted the Kiwis to 136 for nine in 20 overs, in response to their 150-run target. Sherfane Rutherford was the star with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 68 runs off 39 balls to lift the co-hosts out of trouble. With the victory, Rovman Powell's team has confirmed its passage to the Super 8s. New Zealand, on the other hand, are on the verge of an early exit and need a miracle to qualify.