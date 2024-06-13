Cricket

West Indies Vs New Zealand: Windies March Into Super 8s At T20 World Cup - In Pics

An inspired West Indies prevailed over New Zealand by 13 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash at the Brian Lara Academy in Trinidad on Thursday (June 13). The Alzarri Joseph-led Windies bowling attack restricted the Kiwis to 136 for nine in 20 overs, in response to their 150-run target. Sherfane Rutherford was the star with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 68 runs off 39 balls to lift the co-hosts out of trouble. With the victory, Rovman Powell's team has confirmed its passage to the Super 8s. New Zealand, on the other hand, are on the verge of an early exit and need a miracle to qualify.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Vs New Zealand | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, left, is congratulated by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson, right, following their men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

1/10
Romario Shepherd bowls against New Zealand
Romario Shepherd bowls against New Zealand | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Romario Shepherd bowls during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

2/10
Rovman Powell celebrates after taking a catch
Rovman Powell celebrates after taking a catch | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' captain Rovman Powell celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

3/10
Glenn Phillips bats against West Indies
Glenn Phillips bats against West Indies | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

4/10
| Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

New Zealand's Finn Allen bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

5/10
Sherfane Rutherford celebrates after scoring 50 runs
Sherfane Rutherford celebrates after scoring 50 runs | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford reacts after scoring 50 runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

6/10
Sherfane Rutherford bats against New Zealand
Sherfane Rutherford bats against New Zealand | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

7/10
Romario Shepherd bats against New Zealand
Romario Shepherd bats against New Zealand | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Romario Shepherd bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

8/10
Akeal Hosein bats against New Zealand
Akeal Hosein bats against New Zealand | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Akeal Hosein bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

9/10
Lockie Ferguson bowls against West Indies
Lockie Ferguson bowls against West Indies | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson bowls during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

10/10
New Zealand players celebrate Johnson Charles wicket
New Zealand players celebrate Johnson Charles wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

New Zealand players celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Johnson Charles during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Union Budget Likely In 3rd Week Of July; Sec 144 Near Bengaluru Police Station Lodging Actor Darshan
  2. Mohan Charan Majhi Becomes First BJP CM Of Odisha
  3. One Killed, Five Missing As Sikkim Hit By Massive Landslides
  4. Delhi Water Crisis: Himachal Govt Says No Surplus Water To Spare, Backtracks From Statement
  5. Taking Control Of Maharashtra Is My Endeavour; NCP (SP) Must Win Assembly Polls For That: Pawar
Entertainment News
  1. Section 144 Imposed In Bengaluru's Annapoorneshwarinagar Following Actor Darshan's Detainment
  2. Fardeen Khan Recalls Taking IVF Route After Facing Challenges Having Children
  3. 'Kill' Trailer Review: Lakshya And Raghav Juyal Battle It Out On A Train In This Gory Action Flick
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Concept Artist Sung Choi Accuses Makers Of Prabhas Starrer Of Plagiarism
  5. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Scotland: Why Mitchell Marsh Could Face Ban If AUS Manipulate Score - Explained
  2. UEFA Euro 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch European Championship
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  4. IND Vs USA: Arshdeep Aims To Improve Batting, Training Hard With Rathour Amid T20 World Cup
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand: Windies March Into Super 8s At T20 World Cup - In Pics
World News
  1. Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians
  2. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  3. New Caledonia Violence: France Suspends Controversial Vote Reforms, Curfew Extended Till June 17
  4. Israel Denies Operation In Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  5. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Union Budget Likely In 3rd Week Of July; Sec 144 Near Bengaluru Police Station Lodging Actor Darshan
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know