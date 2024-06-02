Namibia At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures - All Details

The Gerhard Erasmus-led team played three warm-up matches before stepping into the marquee event, winning two of them. They first defeated the newcomer Uganda by 5 wickets successfully chasing the target of 135 runs. And then, suffered a seven-wicket loss against Australia chasing the target of 124 runs. But their spirits were lifted again as they won the third warm-up match against Papua New Guinea by 3 runs in the DLS method.