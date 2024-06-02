Namibia At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures - All Details

The Namibia national cricket team is starting their third consecutive ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in 2024 with a match against Oman in Group B on June 3, Monday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. (More Cricket News)
Before facing formidable teams like the defending champions England, and the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup winner Australia, team Namibia aims for victories against Oman and Scotland to maintain the winning momentum they are carrying from warm-up matches.
The Gerhard Erasmus-led team played three warm-up matches before stepping into the marquee event, winning two of them. They first defeated the newcomer Uganda by 5 wickets successfully chasing the target of 135 runs. And then, suffered a seven-wicket loss against Australia chasing the target of 124 runs. But their spirits were lifted again as they won the third warm-up match against Papua New Guinea by 3 runs in the DLS method.
Namibia are yet to win an ICC World Cup title, in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, the team defeated Sri Lanka, but then they missed the opportunity to enter playoffs after two consecutive defeats in the group stage matches.
Namibia T20 World Cup Fixtures
June 3, Monday:
Namibia Vs Oman
Time - 6: 00 AM IST
Venue - Keningston Oval Barbados
June 7, Friday:
Namibia Vs Scotland
Time - 12:30 AM IST
Venue - Keningston Oval Bridgetown, Barbados
June 12, Wednesday:
Namibia Vs Australian
Time - 6: 00 AM IST
Venue - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda
June 15, Saturday:
Namibia Vs England
Time - 10:30 PM IST
Venue - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda
Namibia in Group B
Namibia are slotted in Group B with the following teams:
Australia, England, Oman, and Scotland
Namibia Squad For T20 World Cup 2024
Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, JP Kotze, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell
Live Streaming Of Namibia's Matches For The T20 World Cup 2024
The Indian audience can watch the matches on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar. Star Sports Network will broadcast all the matches and the audience can watch them on their TV sets. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney + Hotstar.