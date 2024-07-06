Cricket

Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Match 1

Here is the live streaming details of the Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 5

X | Lyca Kovai Kings
Lyca Kovai Kings in action against Chepauk Super Gillies in match 1 of the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League on July 5 at Salem Cricket Stadium. Photo: X | Lyca Kovai Kings
info_icon

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will face the defending champions Lyca Kovai Kings in their Tamil Nadu Premier League campaign opener on July 7, Sunday at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium. (More Cricket News)

After sharing the championship stage with the Chepauk Super Gillies in 2022 and then lifting the 2023 TNPL trophy, the Kovai Kings are once again asserting their dominance. The team led by Shahrukh Khan kicked off their 2024 season with victory over the Chepauk Super Gillies by 13 runs.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are one of the minnows of the tournament who are yet to win a title at the Tamil Nadu Premier League since its inauguration in 2016. Last year the Tamizhans finished sixth with four points from seven matches played.

Here is the live streaming details of the Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 5:

When is Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024?

The Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, 5th match will be played on Sunday, July 7 at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, in Tamil Nadu at 7:15 PM IST.

Where to watch Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024?

The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.

The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Squads:

Lyca Kovai Kings: Atheeq UR Rahman MA, Divakar R, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Hemcharan P, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Mohammed M, Mugilesh U, Om Prakash KM, Ram Arvindh R, Sachin B, Sai Sudharsan B, Shahrukh Khan M, Siddharth M, Sujay S, Suresh Kumar J, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V, Manish GR, Vignesh GV, Meeran Rahil Rahman.

Dream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Ajith Ram S, Anirudh Sita Ram, Buvaneshwaran P, Ganesh S, Karuppusamy A, Manikandan S, Mohammed Ali S, Radhakrishnan S, Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore R, Thangarasu Natarajan, Maan K Bafna, Anovankar, Ram Kumar, Jeevanantham, Amit Sathvik, Karthik Saran, Rohit R, Madhivanan M.

