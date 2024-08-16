IRE-W Vs SL-W, 1st ODI, ICC Championship Match Live Score: Ireland Women Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between Ireland women and Sri Lanka women of the ICC Championship Match being played at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. The hosts have opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka women will be eyeing to set a respectable total on board in the opening match. Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of Ireland women vs Sri Lanka women, 1st ODI match, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)