Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IRE Aim for Redemption Against RSA - Check Toss Update & Playing XIs

In the first ODI, Mark Adair's four wickets were impressive but not enough as South Africa dominated its way through Ireland, winning this match by 139 runs on Wednesday. Opener Ryan Rickelton was the guide for South Africa, with an outing of 91 off 102 balls with three sixes and seven fours, as the team chose to bat after winning the toss and posting 271-9.



Lizaad Williams responded by bowling the best ODI spell of 4-32 with Lungi Ngidi and Bjorn Fortuin two wickets each. Ireland were bowled out for just 132 in 31.5 overs.