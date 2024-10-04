Cricket

Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IRE Aim for Redemption Against RSA - Check Toss Update & Playing XIs

Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score: Check out the detailed scorecard of the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd ODI and follow the ball-by-ball commentary right here

Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between Ireland and South Africa! Ireland are eager to bounce back after their first ODI loss to South Africa as the two teams face off once more on Friday, October 4, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and live updates right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Ireland Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Toss Update

South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first against Ireland.

In the first ODI, Mark Adair's four wickets were impressive but not enough as South Africa dominated its way through Ireland, winning this match by 139 runs on Wednesday. Opener Ryan Rickelton was the guide for South Africa, with an outing of 91 off 102 balls with three sixes and seven fours, as the team chose to bat after winning the toss and posting 271-9.

Lizaad Williams responded by bowling the best ODI spell of 4-32 with Lungi Ngidi and Bjorn Fortuin two wickets each. Ireland were bowled out for just 132 in 31.5 overs.

Ireland Vs South Africa: Full Squads

Ireland Squad:

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny

South Africa Squad:

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams

