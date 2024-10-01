Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup: Clinical India Defeat South Africa To Make It Two In Two In Warm-ups

India recovered from early setbacks to post a respectable 144/8 in 20 overs. The bowlers then stopped South Africa to just 116/6 to give India a 26-run win

India-South-africa-t20-world-cup-warm-up-cricket
India women's team during their warm-up match against South Africa. Photo: X/BCCIWomen
India churned out another solid performance to beat South Africa on Tuesday and earn back-to-back victories in their warm-up fixtures ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. (Match Highlights | More Cricket News)

India recovered from early setbacks to post a respectable 144/8 in 20 overs. The bowlers then stopped South Africa to just 116/6 to give India a 26-run win. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had earlier defeated West Indies in their first warm-up encounter.

India lost Shafali Verma for a Duck on just the second ball of the innings after South Africa invited them to bat. Skipper Kaur promoted herself to bat one down but got out for just 10. Jemimah Rodrigues then joined Smriti Mandhana and just as the duo were looking like giving India a good foundation, Mandhana lost her wicket. Mandhana fell for a scratchy 21. Rodrigues too joined Mandhana in the dug out, getting out on 35.

Indian women's team. - X/BCCIWomen
India At Women's T20 World Cup 2024: 'We Can Beat Any Team' - Harmanpreet Kaur

BY PTI

India were 67/4 in 10.5 overs and at this crucial juncture, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma combined to stitch a match-winning partnership. The duo put up 70 runs for the fifth wicket in just 50 balls to take India to a respectable total.

South Africa pacer Ayabonga Khaka took three wickets in the final over to complete her five-wicket haul and stop India at 144/8. Ghosh got out on 36 in the last over while Deepti stayed unbeaten at 35.

Chasing 145, South Africa openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits started cautiously, getting just 31 runs in the powerplay without any loss. However, once the opening stand was broken in the seventh over, Indian bowlers continuously took wickets and the pressure of required run rate got the better of South Africa.

Asha Sobhana got two wickets while Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma all got a wicket each. India tried out nine bowlers in total in their final warm-up match. South Africa ultimately could only muster 116 runs and lost.

India are in Group A for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 that starts on October 3, while South Africa are in Group B. India open their campaign on October 4, the same day South Africa play their first match of the Women's T20 World Cup.

