Women's T20 World Cup: Clinical India Defeat South Africa To Make It Two In Two In Warm-ups

India lost Shafali Verma for a Duck on just the second ball of the innings after South Africa invited them to bat. Skipper Kaur promoted herself to bat one down but got out for just 10. Jemimah Rodrigues then joined Smriti Mandhana and just as the duo were looking like giving India a good foundation, Mandhana lost her wicket. Mandhana fell for a scratchy 21. Rodrigues too joined Mandhana in the dug out, getting out on 35.