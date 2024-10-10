Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I: India Beat Bangladesh By 86 Runs - In Pics

All-rounder Nitish Reddy slammed a maiden half-century in 26 balls as India thumped Bangladesh by 86 runs in the second T20 on Wednesday to seal the series 2-0. Reddy smacked seven sixes and four fours in scoring 74 runs off 34 balls as India scored a tall 221-9 in 20 overs after Bangladesh opted to bowl. The hosts were down to 41-3 in 5.3 overs when Rinku Singh played a rescuing hand with 53 off 29 balls, before Reddy took over. In reply, Bangladesh was restricted to 135-9 in 20 overs. Reddy completed his all-round performance, picking 2-23 in four overs. Mystery leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy also took 2-19.

India vs Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav being congratulated by Najmul Hossain Shanto | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav being congratulated by Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto after winning the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh: Indian players celebrate after winning the second T20I
India vs Bangladesh: Indian players celebrate after winning the second T20I | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Indian players celebrate after winning the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh: Hardik Pandya celebrates after taking the catch of Rishad Hossain
India vs Bangladesh: Hardik Pandya celebrates after taking the catch of Rishad Hossain | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after taking the catch of Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh: Riyan Parag celebrates the wicket
India vs Bangladesh: Riyan Parag celebrates the wicket | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

India's Riyan Parag celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh:
India vs Bangladesh: | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

India's Washington Sundar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh: Arshdeep Singh celebrates wicket of Parvez Hossain Emon
India vs Bangladesh: Arshdeep Singh celebrates wicket of Parvez Hossain Emon | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Parvez Hossain Emon during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh: Hardik Pandya plays a shot
India vs Bangladesh: Hardik Pandya plays a shot | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh: Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot
India vs Bangladesh: Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

India's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh: Indias Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot
India vs Bangladesh: India's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

India's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh: Rinku Singh celebrates his half century
India vs Bangladesh: Rinku Singh celebrates his half century | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

India's Rinku Singh celebrates his half century during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

