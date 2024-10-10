India's captain Suryakumar Yadav being congratulated by Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto after winning the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Indian players celebrate after winning the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after taking the catch of Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's Riyan Parag celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's Washington Sundar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Parvez Hossain Emon during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's Rinku Singh celebrates his half century during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.