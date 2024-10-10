Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I: India Beat Bangladesh By 86 Runs - In Pics

All-rounder Nitish Reddy slammed a maiden half-century in 26 balls as India thumped Bangladesh by 86 runs in the second T20 on Wednesday to seal the series 2-0. Reddy smacked seven sixes and four fours in scoring 74 runs off 34 balls as India scored a tall 221-9 in 20 overs after Bangladesh opted to bowl. The hosts were down to 41-3 in 5.3 overs when Rinku Singh played a rescuing hand with 53 off 29 balls, before Reddy took over. In reply, Bangladesh was restricted to 135-9 in 20 overs. Reddy completed his all-round performance, picking 2-23 in four overs. Mystery leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy also took 2-19.