England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
Scotland: Richie Berrington (C), Matthew Cross (wk), Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.
England Vs Scotland, Live Updates, Tuesday, June 4 , 2024
In a thrilling showdown at Bridgetown's iconic Kensington Oval, the defending champions, England, clash with Scotland in ICC T20 World Cup match 6. Jos Buttler and Co. aim to kick off their title defense with an opening win in this Group B match. But will the determined Scots have other plans, ready to upset the odds? Stay tuned for live updates and nail-biting cricket action!