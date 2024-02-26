All is in readiness for Match 4 of the Women's Premier League, featuring the two teams that came agonizingly close before losing their respective opening games - Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz. The wounded sides would look to make amends when they take each other on at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The fact that it is a contest between Australia's present captain Alyssa Healy and her predecessor Meg Lanning adds extra spice to it, and you wouldn't want to miss out on all the fun. Stay tuned for the live scores and updates from the DC Women vs UPW Women, WPL 2024 match. (Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)