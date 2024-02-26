Welcome!
All is in readiness for Match 4 of the Women's Premier League, featuring the two teams that came agonizingly close before losing their respective opening games - Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz. The wounded sides would look to make amends when they take each other on at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The fact that it is a contest between Australia's present captain Alyssa Healy and her predecessor Meg Lanning adds extra spice to it, and you wouldn't want to miss out on all the fun. Stay tuned for the live scores and updates from the DC Women vs UPW Women, WPL 2024 match. (Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Kapp Removes McGrath, Healy In Same Over!
Marizanne Kapp continued her attack from one end and bowled Tahlia McGrath on the first delivery. She also removed the captain Alyssa Healy on the final delivery, when Shafali Verma took a brilliant catch.
UPW - 16/3 (5)
Kapp Gets Vrinda Early!
Full and wide outside off, Vrinda Dinesh puts her hands at it, the ball shapes away, and the batter slices it up in the air. Shikha Pandey, at third man, races to her right and makes a well-judged catch.
UPW - 11/1 (3)
UP Warriorz Batting Start
Vrinda Dinesh and Alyssa Healy opened the batting for UP Warriorz and Marizanne Kapp came to bowl the first over. She bowled well and gave just one run from her first over.
UPW - 1/0 (1)
Pitch Report
It's a new pitch. There is a little grass on. The pitch looks a little similar to the first match's pitch but it is a bit drier. Dew might play a factor, hence batting second is a good decision.
Toss Update
Delhi Capitals Women have won the toss and have opted to field
Teams:
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey
Squads
Delhi Capitals Women: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal (wk), Ashwani Kumari.
UP Warriorz Women: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath, Dani Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana.
Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have locked horns twice before, in the first edition of the Women's Premier League. Delhi had won on both occasions comfortably. In the first clash, Meg Lanning's team racked up a tall total of 211 and then restricted UP to 169/5 to post a 42-run victory. The second duel saw Delhi come up trumps by five wickets, a performance that was eventually followed by the team ending up runners-up.