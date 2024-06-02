Cricket

Canada At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures - All Details

The disappointment of their defeat in the inaugural match have left Canada heartbroken, yet the team remains determined to grab the winning start in their upcoming match against Ireland scheduled for June 7

X|Canada Cricket
Canada National Cricket Team. Photo: X|Canada Cricket
info_icon

Canada lost their opening match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup against the hosts United States of America by 7 wickets on June 2, Sunday at Grand Prairie Stadium Texas. (More Cricket News)

Despite a resilient start against the USA bowlers Canada managed to post a commendable 194/5 in 20 overs with Navneet Dhaliwal leading the charge by 61 runs off 44 balls. But the United States proved unbeatable, as they chased down the target effortlessly in only 17.4 overs posting 197/3.

Canada are stepping into the ICC T20 World Cups for the first time in 2024. Saad Bin Zafar and Co. showcased their prowess in a powerful showdown during the warm-up match against Nepal, securing a 63-run victory. Their ability to adapt to various conditions and opponents was evident. However, the disappointment of their defeat in the inaugural match must have left them heartbroken, yet the team remains determined to grab the winning start in their upcoming match against Ireland scheduled for June 7.

Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule

June 7, Friday:

Canada Vs Ireland

Time - 8:00 PM IST

Venue - Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, USA

June 11, Tuesday

Canada Vs Pakistan

Time - 8:00 PM IST

Venue - Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, USA

June 15, Saturday

India Vs. Canada

Time - 8:00 PM IST

Venue - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, USA

Canada in Group A

Canada are slotted in Group A with the following teams:

India, Ireland, Pakistan, and USA

Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi.

Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar

Live Streaming Of Namibia's Matches For The T20 World Cup 2024

The Indian audience can watch the matches on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar. Star Sports Network will broadcast all the matches and the audience can watch them on their TV sets. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Adriver Admits He Was Drunk; Parents Sent To Police Custody Till June 5
  2. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  3. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee On Overcoming A Challenging Career Phase: Ditched All My Bad Habits, Worked On Myself
  2. Junaid Khan Spends Birthday Working On Advait Chandan Directorial Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor
  3. Prateik Babbar Wears Suit Made From Late Mother Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram Sarees
  4. Pankaj Jha Says All Acting Institutes Are Nothing But Teaching Shops
  5. RJ Malishka Mendonsa Hits Airwaves With Satirical Rap Track On Pune's Infamous Porsche Case
Sports News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  2. India's Pranavi Urs Finishes T-3 At Dormy Open Helsingborg
  3. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  4. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Roston Chase Shines As Hosts Survive Guyana Scare
  5. Atalanta 2-3 Fiorentina, Serie A: Giorgio Scalvini Goes Off Injured As La Dea Miss Chance To Finish Third
World News
  1. South Africa Elections 2024: Coalition Talks Underway As Results Reveal No Majority
  2. Gaza War: Netanyahu, War Cabinet Approve US' Ceasefire Proposal; Maldives Bans Israeli Tourists | Details
  3. Shark Tank Fame 'Poppi Sodas' Face $5 Million Lawsuit, Here's Why
  4. Mexico Heads To The Polls Amid Bloodshed To Elect First-Ever Female President | All You Need To Know
  5. Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Southern Germany, Severe Floods Trigger Evacuations, Rescue Operations
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six