Canada At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures - All Details

Canada are stepping into the ICC T20 World Cups for the first time in 2024. Saad Bin Zafar and Co. showcased their prowess in a powerful showdown during the warm-up match against Nepal, securing a 63-run victory. Their ability to adapt to various conditions and opponents was evident. However, the disappointment of their defeat in the inaugural match must have left them heartbroken, yet the team remains determined to grab the winning start in their upcoming match against Ireland scheduled for June 7.