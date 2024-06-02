Canada At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures - All Details

Canada lost their opening match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup against the hosts United States of America by 7 wickets on June 2, Sunday at Grand Prairie Stadium Texas. (More Cricket News)
Despite a resilient start against the USA bowlers Canada managed to post a commendable 194/5 in 20 overs with Navneet Dhaliwal leading the charge by 61 runs off 44 balls. But the United States proved unbeatable, as they chased down the target effortlessly in only 17.4 overs posting 197/3.
Canada are stepping into the ICC T20 World Cups for the first time in 2024. Saad Bin Zafar and Co. showcased their prowess in a powerful showdown during the warm-up match against Nepal, securing a 63-run victory. Their ability to adapt to various conditions and opponents was evident. However, the disappointment of their defeat in the inaugural match must have left them heartbroken, yet the team remains determined to grab the winning start in their upcoming match against Ireland scheduled for June 7.
Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule
June 7, Friday:
Canada Vs Ireland
Time - 8:00 PM IST
Venue - Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, USA
June 11, Tuesday
Canada Vs Pakistan
Time - 8:00 PM IST
Venue - Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, USA
June 15, Saturday
India Vs. Canada
Time - 8:00 PM IST
Venue - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, USA
Canada in Group A
Canada are slotted in Group A with the following teams:
India, Ireland, Pakistan, and USA
Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad
Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi.
Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar
Live Streaming Of Namibia's Matches For The T20 World Cup 2024
The Indian audience can watch the matches on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar. Star Sports Network will broadcast all the matches and the audience can watch them on their TV sets. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney + Hotstar.