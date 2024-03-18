The Bengal Tigers despite delivering an impressive performance including the unbeaten 96 of Towhid Hridoy lost the second ODI match by 3 wickets. However, they did win the first match by a massive 6 wickets. Chasing the target of 256 runs, the team's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto grabbed the testimony for his excellent batting and resilience. His unbeaten 122 off 129 balls with the help of Mushfiqur Rehamn's 73 off 84 balls led the team to celebrate their second win in Sri Lanka's tour to Bangladesh 2024.