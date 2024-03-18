After losing the T20I series to the visitors Sri Lanka, Bangladesh fought back hard in the first ODI but then remained lacklustre in the second match. With both teams tied at 1-1, they are getting ready for the 3rd ODI on March 18, Monday which will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chaudhary Stadium in Chattogram. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka's Tour of Bangladesh has been highly successful for the Islanders. From winning the T20I series (2-1) to bouncing back in the 2nd ODI game, Kusal Mendis's side showcased a phenomenal performance. Chasing the target of 287 runs in 47 overs, the match highlighted the stellar batting of Pathum Nissanka whose 114 off 113 balls with the contribution of Charith Asalanka's 91 off 93 balls set the victory stage for the team. Wanindu Hasaranga's spell of 4 wickets scythed the run-makers of Bangladesh. Notably, he dismissed Soumya Sarkar at 68 runs and Mushfiqur Rahim at 25 runs.
The Bengal Tigers despite delivering an impressive performance including the unbeaten 96 of Towhid Hridoy lost the second ODI match by 3 wickets. However, they did win the first match by a massive 6 wickets. Chasing the target of 256 runs, the team's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto grabbed the testimony for his excellent batting and resilience. His unbeaten 122 off 129 balls with the help of Mushfiqur Rehamn's 73 off 84 balls led the team to celebrate their second win in Sri Lanka's tour to Bangladesh 2024.
Bangladesh is down with Liton Das in the third ODI squad as he had to leave to participate in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League.
In the first T20I match against Bangladesh, the Lankans won by a close margin of 3 runs. However, they suffered a defeat in the second game by 8 wickets against the Tigers. But the third match was destined to be historical for Sri Lanka. Kusal Mendis played an exceptional innings and scored 86 runs off 55 balls, while Nuwan Tushara's spell of 5 wickets helped the team win the match by 2 runs, and the series by 2-1.
When Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be played?
The Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI in Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh 2024 will be played on March 18, Monday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 9 AM.
Where to watch the Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match?
In India, there is no live telecast available of the ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
However, fans can catch all the action from the third ODI match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
In Bangladesh, the matches will be telecasted by Cricket World TV, Geo-TV, and T Sports.
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka ODI Squads:
Bangladesh ODI Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Anamul Haque, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hassan, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Mendis (Captain), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara