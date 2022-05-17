BAN Vs SL, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 3: Strong Reply From Bangladesh (140/0), Openers In Century Stand

Bangladesh batters will take inspiration from Angelo Mathews when they step out to bat on Day 3 of the first Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test at Chattogram on Tuesday. Mathews' marathon innings was the cornerstone of the Sri Lankan first innings but ended in heartbreak for the former captain who became the 12th batsman in Test cricket to be out for 199. Day 2 on Monday saw some dogged fight between bat and ball. Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal put on 136 runs for the fifth wicket. Interestingly, all Sri Lankan wickets fell to spinners. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan claimed a career-best 6 for 105 and was the man who denied Mathews the double century. Mathews displayed all qualities of a classic Test batter. He faced 397 balls over two days and held one side up when Sri Lanka had lost four wickets for nine runs in less than four overs on Monday. Left-arm spinners Shakib Al Hasan finished 3 for 60 and Taijul Islam picked up 1 for 107. Bangladesh made a strong start with veteran opener Tamim Iqbal batting on 35 and Mahmudul Hasan Joy on 31 not out when stumps were drawn. Bangladesh trail by 321 runs.

10:51 AM IST: Joy 50

Asitha Fernando on with his ninth over. Fifty for Mahmudul Hasan Joy (51 off 110) with a single off the fourth ball. Bangladesh trail by 257 runs. BAN - 140/0 (36.4)

10:33 AM IST: First Session Drinks

Asitha Fernando on with his seventh over. A single from it, for figures of 0/20 including a maiden. Bangladesh trail by 263 runs. Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy are unbeaten on 76 and 48 runs respectively. Perfect hour for Bangladesh. BAN - 134/0 (33)

10:18 AM IST: Driven

Dhananjaya de Silva gets his first over. Mahmudul Hasan Joy hits the fourth ball for a four, a nice-looking cover drive, to move to 48 off 88. Bangladesh trail by 266 runs. BAN - 131/0 (30)

9:54 AM IST: 100 Up

Tamim Iqbal takes a single off Vishwa Fernando off the third ball to bring up Bangladesh's 100. This is the first century stand for Bangladesh in more than five years. Tamim Iqbal (57 off 79), Mahmudul Hasan Joy (33 off 73). Bangladesh trail by 297 runs. BAN - 100/0 (24.3)

9:43 AM IST: Setting The Tone

Tamim Iqbal hit Vishwa Fernando for back-to-back fours in the second over of the day to set the tone for Bangladesh. But Ramesh Mendis produced a maiden in the next. Bangladesh trail by 307 runs. BAN - 89/0 (22)

9:28 AM IST: Ready

Players are in the middle for the third day's play. Tamim Iqbal (35 off 52) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (31 off 66) are in a 76-run stand. Bangladesh trail by 321 runs.

Ramesh Mendis to start the proceedings. His figures so far - 0/19 in seven overs.

8:40 AM IST:Day 2 Recap

Angelo Mathews was Sri Lanka's last man out for 199 in a total of 397 that Bangladesh reduced by 76 runs on Monday.

Mathews was philosophical about the poor shot which got himself out. He went after a wide delivery from offspinner Nayeem Hasan and edged it to Shakib Al Hasan at midwicket.

"I just premeditated the shot,” Mathews said. "It would have been nice to get that one run but you have to take what God gives you. I am thankful that I was able to play a good knock. Hopefully, it will help us win the game.”

Nayeem claimed a career-best 6-105, and left-arm spinners Shakib 3-60 and Taijul Islam the other.

Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan then batted fluently to end the day on 76 without loss. Tamim was on 35 and Mahmudul on 31.