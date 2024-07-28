Badminton

Satwik-Chirag Vs Lamsfuss-Seidel, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Doubles Badminton Match

The third-seeded Satwik-Chirag, the reigning Asian Games champions, no­tched up a 21-17, 21-14 win at the Paris Games over the home pair of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar

Satwiksairaj-Chirag, Badminton, Paris Olympic Games 2024, AP
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty play against France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar during their men's doubles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France Photo: AP/PTI
info_icon

India's dashing men's badminton doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty signalled their intention with an easy straight-game victory in their opening group stage match on Saturday, July 27. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

The third-seeded Satwik-Chirag, the reigning Asian Games champions, no­tched up a 21-17, 21-14 win at the Paris Games over the home pair of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar.

Next up for them are Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel of Germany, on Monday.

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right, and Chirag Shetty play against France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar during their men's doubles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP/Dita Alangkara
India At Paris Olympics: Satwik-Chirag Start Campaign With Straight-Games Victory

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Ahead of the tie, here are the timing and other details for the Paris Olympic Games 2024 badminton men's doubles tie -

When is Satwik-Chirag Vs Lamsfuss-Seidel, Paris Olympics 2024 Group Stage badminton match?

The Satwik-Chirag Vs Lamsfuss-Seidel, Paris Olympics 2024 Group Stage badminton match will be held on July 29, Monday at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena at around 12:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Satwik-Chirag Vs Lamsfuss-Seidel, Paris Olympics 2024 Group stage badminton match?

The Satwik-Chirag Vs Lamsfuss-Seidel, Paris Olympics 2024 Group stage badminton match will be will be aired live on Sports 18 channels throughout India.

On the other hand, the live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 events will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

