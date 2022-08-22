Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Sri Lanka Pacer Dushmantha Chameera Ruled Out With Leg Injury

Dushmantha Chameera had sustained an injury on his left leg during the team practice. He has been replaced by Nuwan Thushara.

Dushmantha Chameera has played 12 Tests, 42 ODIs and 50 T20Is.
Dushmantha Chameera has played 12 Tests, 42 ODIs and 50 T20Is. Courtesy: Twitter (@dushmantha05)

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 7:01 pm

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera was on Monday ruled out of Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad with a leg injury, dealing a big blow to the islanders' prospects in the continental event. (More Cricket News)

Chameera had sustained an injury on his left leg during the team practice, the ICC said in a press release. He has been replaced by Nuwan Thushara in the 18-man squad.

Sri Lanka had announced their squad last Saturday minus Binura Fernando and Kasun Rajitha, who are also nursing injuries.

While Sri Lanka have an experienced spin bowling line-up, their fast-bowling unit now mostly features uncapped players in T20Is -- Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando and Matheesha Pathirana; the replacement Thusara only having played a handful of T20Is.

The 28-year-old Thusara, who debuted in February this year, has featured in four T20Is and picked up two wickets.

Sri Lanka are part of Group B in the Asia Cup and their campaign will begin on August 27, against Afghanistan in Dubai. Their second match will be against Bangladesh on September 1.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Dinesh Chandimal.

