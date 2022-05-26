Amy Satterthwaite, New Zealand Women’s Team Vice-Captain, Retires From International Cricket

New Zealand women’s cricket vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite has announced her retirement from international cricket on Thursday ending curtains to a glittering 15-year career. However, the left-hander will continue her services in the domestic setup. (More Cricket News)

The decision from Satterthwaite, New Zealand’s most capped women’s ODI player, came in after the country’s cricket board didn’t offer her a playing contract for the 2022-23 season. She made her New Zealand debut in 2007 and played 111 T20s and 145 ODIs for the White Ferns.

“It is with a degree of sadness that I announce my retirement from international cricket,” said Satterthwaite, who was New Zealand’s full-time captain in 2018 and 2019. “It has been a tough few days after learning of NZC’s decision to head in a new direction and contract some younger cricketers.”

Voicing disappointment, Satterthwaite believed she still has more to offer.

“I am disappointed not to be receiving a contract and believe I still had more to offer, however, I respect NZC’s decision and I wish the White Ferns all the best as they embark on an exciting winter of cricket, including the Commonwealth Games. I’ll be supporting them all the way,” added the southpaw.

Satterthwaite plans to spend more time with her family during retirement but will continue playing at the domestic level with the Canterbury Magicians in New Zealand and Manchester Originals in the Women’s Hundred in August.

"What a performance it's been from the classy left-hander" Enjoy some @AmySatterthwait magic 🏏 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/GRvuN9OfeM — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) May 26, 2022

One of the greatest achievements for Satterthwaite in her entire career was her record-equalling four consecutive ODI tons in 2016-17. No other woman has ever achieved this feat and is only matched by former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara in the men’s game.

Satterthwaite, with 4639 runs, is also the second-highest run-getter in New Zealand women’s ODI cricket, and the seventh-highest of all-time. She has stuck seven centuries and 27 half-centuries besides also taking 50 ODI wickets.

In T20s, Satterthwaite is the third-highest run-scorer in New Zealand’s women’s cricket with 1784 runs. She still holds the best bowling figures for a New Zealander in women’s T20s with a 6/17 against England in 2007.

In the recently-concluded World Cup at home, Satterthwaite scored 175 runs from six games for New Zealand.

Amy Satterthwaite’s Notable Achievements

ODIs

145 - Most matches for New Zealand (145)

4369 - Second-most runs for New Zealand

One of only six New Zealand players have scored 1000+ runs and taken 50 wickets

T20s

1784 -Third most runs for New Zealand

The first player from any country to take a five-for (6-17) in a women's T20 international (vs England at Taunton in 2007)

The only New Zealand player with a 5-for in a T20 international.