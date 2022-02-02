Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: South Korea Book Qatar Spot Beating Syria in Dubai

South Korea moved 11 points clear of the third-placed United Arab Emirates in Asian Qualifiers Group A. Iran, who have book 2022 FIFA World Cup spot, top the group.

South Korea players celebrate a goal against Syria in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. | Twitter (@afcasiancup)

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 9:48 am

South Korea qualified for a 10th successive FIFA World Cup after beating Syria 2-0 in Dubai on Tuesday. Second-half goals from Kim Jin-su and Kwon Chang-hoon gave the Koreans a comfortable victory over the bottom team in Asia Group A qualifying. (More Football News)

South Korea moved 11 points clear of the third-placed United Arab Emirates, which has just three games remaining. The top two teams from each of the two groups automatically qualify. The third-place teams advance to playoffs.

In Group B, a first-half goal from Takumi Minamino set Japan on the way to beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 at Saitama Stadium and keeping the host on course for a seventh successive World Cup appearance.

Minamino's goal from close range after 31 minutes was created by Junya Ito. The Belgian-based winger then added the second soon after the restart with a fierce shot from the edge of the area to seal the first defeat for the Saudis in the group.

Saudi Arabia, which would have qualified for a sixth World Cup with a victory, still led the group with 19 points, one more than Japan. Australia would move on to 17 with a win over Oman later Tuesday.

Last-placed Vietnam, which had previously lost all of its seven games in Group B, defeated China 3-1 in Hanoi. The defeat ended China's chances of qualifying for the World Cup for only the second time.

