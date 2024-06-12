Jungliwin Casino - Review And Alternatives (2024)

Pros:

This casino is licensed by a respected regulatory body.

Android and IOS apps are available, with exclusive bonuses for both.

A massive Casino Welcome Bonus package of up to €1000 and 150 Free Spins is available.

Cons:

The minimum withdrawal amount of €40 is higher than average.

Jungliwin is an online gambling house which was launched in 2023, which makes it fairly recent. And that is evident from the plethora of exciting and competitive features it can offer to its clients! What we would like to highlight above all else, however, is the license of the casino. It is regulated by Gaming Curacao, one of the license issuers in the Caribbean nation of Curacao. This country has become the most popular place for new gambling houses to get regulated in, because it is able to offer protections to players without restricting the casino operators too much in terms of what they can offer.

That way, when playing with a Curacao-licensed casino, you can be sure not only that you have access to responsible gambling tools like self-exclusion measures, but also that the games you play are fair. Curacao-licensed gambling houses are only allowed to offer games which have been audited, and are provably fair! Regulation even provides for guarantees for the safety of the data you share with the casino. Back to Jungliwin, though, the house's license is one of its strong points, but far from the only one.

The deposit methods offered by this casino include Bank Transfers and payments via the Revolut e-wallet, as well as credit cards. However, you can also use N2 and Blik to deposit, which are two open banking payment solutions that allow instant and free transfers from your bank account directly to your casino account. Also, you can cash in with crypto. The minimum deposit requirement is set to €20, which is quite excellent, and highly competitive with other casinos.

Another advantage of Jungliwin is just how massive its games library and sportsbook are. The former includes games from over 60 Suppliers, with popular Slots like Big Bass Bonanza, Live Blackjack and Poker, as well as other Table games and even a collection of Crash games! The sportsbook offers access to thousands of events for pre-match betting, with over a thousand pre-match betting opportunities between Football and Tennis alone. Live bets are also welcome, and you can place them on a staggering range of games as well.

And, needless to say, the casino also allows its players to get access to a ton of bonuses! Its Welcome Bonus Package includes three deposit bonuses which net you a total of €1000 and 150 Free Spins. Sports players have access to three Welcome bonuses of their own, which grant them Freebets worth €300 and 75 Free Spins. The casino even has a couple of Secret bonuses, which are available for players on its mobile apps for Android and IOS. All of that makes Jungliwin an excellent online casino, and an easy recommendation for us!