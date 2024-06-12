Jungliwin Casino - Review And Alternatives (2024)

Finding an exceptional online casino nowadays is easier than ever, and this article aims to help you do just that! We would like to introduce you to Jungliwin: A licensed online casino and sportsbook, which offers an excellent level of service. But aside from reviewing this casino, we would also like to highlight five other alternatives to it. That way, even if you decide that what Jungliwin has to offer is not what you are looking for, you will be able to take a look at what other trustworthy casinos are able to deliver as well!
Licensed?
Yes by Gaming Curacao
Minimum Deposit
€20
Deposit methods
Bank Transfers Revolut Blik N26 Credit Cards Crypto
Minimum withdrawal
€40
Withdrawal Methods
Bank Transfer Credit Cards Crypto
Casino Website
jungliwin.com
Pros:
This casino is licensed by a respected regulatory body.
Android and IOS apps are available, with exclusive bonuses for both.
A massive Casino Welcome Bonus package of up to €1000 and 150 Free Spins is available.
Cons:
The minimum withdrawal amount of €40 is higher than average.
Jungliwin is an online gambling house which was launched in 2023, which makes it fairly recent. And that is evident from the plethora of exciting and competitive features it can offer to its clients! What we would like to highlight above all else, however, is the license of the casino. It is regulated by Gaming Curacao, one of the license issuers in the Caribbean nation of Curacao. This country has become the most popular place for new gambling houses to get regulated in, because it is able to offer protections to players without restricting the casino operators too much in terms of what they can offer.
That way, when playing with a Curacao-licensed casino, you can be sure not only that you have access to responsible gambling tools like self-exclusion measures, but also that the games you play are fair. Curacao-licensed gambling houses are only allowed to offer games which have been audited, and are provably fair! Regulation even provides for guarantees for the safety of the data you share with the casino. Back to Jungliwin, though, the house's license is one of its strong points, but far from the only one.
The deposit methods offered by this casino include Bank Transfers and payments via the Revolut e-wallet, as well as credit cards. However, you can also use N2 and Blik to deposit, which are two open banking payment solutions that allow instant and free transfers from your bank account directly to your casino account. Also, you can cash in with crypto. The minimum deposit requirement is set to €20, which is quite excellent, and highly competitive with other casinos.
Another advantage of Jungliwin is just how massive its games library and sportsbook are. The former includes games from over 60 Suppliers, with popular Slots like Big Bass Bonanza, Live Blackjack and Poker, as well as other Table games and even a collection of Crash games! The sportsbook offers access to thousands of events for pre-match betting, with over a thousand pre-match betting opportunities between Football and Tennis alone. Live bets are also welcome, and you can place them on a staggering range of games as well.
And, needless to say, the casino also allows its players to get access to a ton of bonuses! Its Welcome Bonus Package includes three deposit bonuses which net you a total of €1000 and 150 Free Spins. Sports players have access to three Welcome bonuses of their own, which grant them Freebets worth €300 and 75 Free Spins. The casino even has a couple of Secret bonuses, which are available for players on its mobile apps for Android and IOS. All of that makes Jungliwin an excellent online casino, and an easy recommendation for us!
The five best alternatives to Jungliwin
Now, let's also go over the top five alternatives to Jungliwin:
Licensed?
This casino is licensed by Gaming Curacao
Minimum Deposit
€20
Deposit methods
Bank Transfers Credit Cards Revolut Crypto
Minimum withdrawal
€40
Withdrawal Methods
Bank Transfers Credit Cards Crypto
Casino Website
starzino.com
Pros:
Robust sportsbook available.
The casino offers a massive amount of deposit bonuses, including Welcome bonuses for casino games and sports of up to €500.
The casino holds a license from the reliable Gaming Curacao
Cons:
Some casinos offer lower minimum withdrawal amounts, of €20, compared to Starzino's €40.
Just four types of payment methods are available.
Starzino is another online gambling house, which was launched towards the end of 2023. It is pretty close in terms of its services to Jungliwin, but also departs from it at certain points, too. The similarities between the casinos include them both having licenses from Gaming Curacao, which means that both are safe and respectable destinations for any online gambler! However, that's not all, as both casinos have the same low minimum deposit requirement of just €20. Usually, that is how high the minimum deposit requirements are for casinos nowadays, making Starzino fairly competitive.
The payment methods of Starzino are a bit fewer than the ones of Jungliwin, but players can still cash in via Bank Transfers, Credit Cards and the Revolut e-wallet. Crypto-savvy casino lovers can also deposit using a couple of tokens, among which are BTC, ETH and USDT. This variety of payment methods makes for an excellent range of options for players to use. And when it comes to withdrawals, you can cash out via bank transfers and credit cards, as well as the same range of cryptocurrencies you could use to deposit. Please note, however, that withdrawing from the casino requires a high minimum transaction size of €40, while other casinos are sometimes able to process withdrawals of just €20. This is the main downside of Starzino.
If you can live with that higher withdrawal requirement though, the casino's games library will no doubt provide you with hours of fun. It features nearly 60 Game Suppliers, with big developers like Pragmatic Play, Play'n Go and so on, which makes for an extensive list of some of the most popular Slots, too, like Gates of Olympus, Sweet Bonanza and Book of Dead. Aside from them, the casino's games library includes other popular types of games like Baccarat, Blackjack and Poker. These classic table games can be played with either live or virtual dealers. Players on the go will also no doubt appreciate the deep collection of Crash games, which provide for high-ante and fast-paced gameplay.
Speaking of playing on the go, Starzino does support a mobile app as well, available for Android phones. However, the casino does not seem to have an IOS version of the app available. That said, the website is very well optimized for mobile devices, and we are certain that even IOS players will be able to access it conveniently and experience hours of fun with Starzino!
2. Chacha.bet
Licensed?
ChaCha.bet is licensed in Curacao by Gaming Curacao
Minimum Deposit
€20
Deposit methods
Credit Cards Revolut Skrill Neteller PaysafeCard Crypto
Minimum withdrawal
€40
Withdrawal Methods
Credit Cards Revolut Skrill Neteller Bank Transfers Crypto
Casino Website
chacha.bet
Pros:
The most recently launched online casino on our list.
Offers players a Welcome bonus of up to €200 + 50 FS and a Sports Welcome bonus up to €50 + 25 FS.
Over 60 of the best Game Suppliers in the gambling software industry are available.
Cons:
The minimum withdrawal requirement of €40 is a bit steep.
No IOS app available.
The next casino on our list has launched quite recently at the time of writing, toward the end of May 2024. Playing in new online gambling houses is usually a bit risky because they have not yet established a reputation of being reliable among players. However, we have little doubt that Chacha.bet will do so, because of the high quality of its services and the safe license it operates under. Just like the rest of the online casinos we've covered so far, it is licensed in Curacao, by Gaming Curacao, guaranteeing player access to self-exclusion measures, provably fair games and more.
But newer online casinos also have an advantage, which is the fact that they are able to provide players with more things to bet on on average, and with higher quality and newer games at that! This is the case with Chacha.bet too, and it allows its clients to access a robust collection of Slots, Table games and more, from over 60 leading Game Suppliers. The house features Suppliers like Play'n GO and Evolution gaming, which are names we are sure our savvy readers have heard of. We should also mention that the casino has a robust sportsbook which offers access to over 1000 matches and events to bet on, as well as a high amount of live betting opportunities.
On the other hand, in order to play in an online casino for real money, you need to cash in. Luckily, we can confidently say that Chacha.bet has one of the most competitive sets of payment policies from any house we will feature in the current article. It allows you to cash in via credit cards and three e-wallets: Revolut, Skrill and Neteller. If you wish to deposit using e-vouchers, you can do so via PaysafeCard, and there's even a bunch of cryptocurrency payment methods which are available. The minimum deposit amount is €20, for any of these payment methods. And cashing in entitles you to one of the Welcome Bonuses we mentioned above, while using the Android app to deposit allows you to get the exclusive App bonus of the casino!
Withdrawals are possible via all of the payment methods we listed, except for PaysafeCard, because of the nature of these pre-paid vouchers. However, the minimum withdrawal amount is €40, over the average amount for online casinos nowadays. That said, in our view, this is a flaw well-worth looking over, because of the excellent level of the services of Chacha.bet!
3. Cusco Casino
Licensed?
Yes licensed by Gaming Curacao
Minimum Deposit
€20
Deposit methods
Bank Transfers Credit Cards Revolut NeoSurf eZeeWallet Jeton Jeton Cash MiFinity Crypto
Minimum withdrawal
€40
Withdrawal Methods
Jeton Bank Transfers eZeeWallet MiFinity Crypto
Casino Website
cuscocasino.com
Pros:
The largest selection of deposit methods of any casino from our list.
The house offers a massive Welcome Bonus package of up to €2500 and 225 Free Spins.
There are nearly 80 top-notch Game Suppliers Cusco Casino has partnered with, allowing it to offer thousands of games.
Cons:
No Sportsbook is available.
The casino's minimum withdrawal amount is fairly high, sitting at €40.
The next house we'd like to take a look at is called Cusco Casino. It is also fairly recently launched, as it has been around since 2023, when it first opened its virtual doors. Ever since, it has been under the regulatory oversight of Gaming Curacao, the reliable and respected casino license issuer the first couple of casinos we took a look at were overseen by. This means that Cusco Casino is also able to offer its clients as much in terms of protections and that its legitimacy is guaranteed.
But where this casino truly stands out is the sheer range of payment methods available with it. As you can see, it accepts no less than nine means of deposit, including bank transfers, several e-wallets and e-vouchers, as well as cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit requirement for any of them is €20, which is well in line with the majority of other online casinos. When it comes to withdrawals, the payment methods are plentiful, including the Jeton, eZeeWallet and MiFinity e-wallets, bank transfers and even crypto. However, we should mention that the house has a higher minimum withdrawal requirement than average, and it demands you cash out €40 or more.
And that's little wonder, when one considers that the collection of Game Suppliers this casino features includes nearly 70 of the best casino software developers in the world. This includes Pragmatic Play, Play'n Go and many other exciting and competitive game studios. Naturally, you will be able to play any casino game you might be looking for, including things like Book of Dead, Gates of Olympus and so on. However, there are also many Table Games, playable with virtual and live dealers, and even a couple of Crash games that you can find here, too. The casino players will also have access to a massive Welcome bonus of up to €2500 and as many as 225 Free Spins, which they can get over the course of their first couple of deposits.
4. Zumospin
Licensed?
Yes by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission
Minimum Deposit
€15
Deposit methods
Credit Cards Jeton Cash Cashlib Crypto
Minimum withdrawal
€50
Withdrawal Methods
Bank Transfers Jeton Crypto
Casino Website
zumospin.com
Pros:
Lower minimum deposit than the other casinos in this list, of just €15
The house features over 6000 games in total, including Slots, Table Games and more.
Sports betting is also available, with thousands of live and pre-match betting events to pick from.
Cons:
The minimum withdrawal requirement of €50 is significantly higher than what we'd like to see.
The mobile app is a simple plug-in for IOS and Android browsers.
Another excellent online gambling house we'd like to highlight is Zumospin. This online casino has a bit of a different approach to regulation than the gambling houses we've gone over so far. It is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, which is one of the first online gambling regulators in the world. Based in the First Nations Territory of the Kahnawake tribe in Canada, the regulator has been overseeing online gambling since 1999. In essence, it also requires casinos offer only provably fair games, and also requires them to offer players self-exclusion features, but it aims to tackle underage gambling and money laundering as well. Casinos licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission are safe and responsible gambling enterprises, and so, Zumospin has quite an edge over its competition from the get-go.
But that's far from the only advantage of the house. It has a lower minimum deposit requirement than the rest of the casinos we've covered, and allows you to cash in as little as €15. In general, most houses nowadays gravitate towards asking for at least €20 from their players. The range of payment methods you can use with the casino is decent, allowing you to cash in via credit cards, Jeton Cash and Cashlib, which are two prepaid card options, and a couple of cryptocurrencies.
On the other hand, when it comes to withdrawals, the casino has a very high minimum amount that players need to cash out - €50. This is more than the other houses we've highlighted so far, too. But if you are willing to look past that issue, you will discover an excellent collection of games, including over 6000 different Slots and Table Games, as well as many Crash games and other casino experiences. And the sportsbook of the house deserves a mention too, as it is quite extensive. You can bet on over 1000 events, including Football, Basketball and Tennis games from all over the world. Live betting is also available.
Before we go over the next casino on our list, we would also like to mention that there is a mobile app available for players of Zumospin. It is not a separate application, but rather, an IOS and Android browser plug-in, which allows you to access the website faster. Still, that is better than the house not having an app at all!
5. B7 Casino
Licensed?
B7 Casino is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission
Minimum Deposit
€15
Deposit methods
Credit Card CashLib Revolut Crypto
Minimum withdrawal
€50
Withdrawal Methods
Bank transfer Crypto
Casino Website
b7casino.com
Pros:
B7 Casino offers an extensive Casino welcome package, up to €450 and 250 Free Spins.
The house features a lower minimum deposit than average, set to €15.
Sports betting is also available, with thousands of different events to pick from.
Cons:
The casino's €50 minimum withdrawal amount is just too steep!
There are just two means of withdrawal.
B7 Casino is another excellent gambling house, which just ticks every box we have of what makes for a great online casino experience. Starting off with its regulation, it is also licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, which ensures its legitimacy and enables players to make use of responsible gambling features. Another huge upside of the casino is the €15 minimum deposit requirement, which is lower than what most casinos nowadays demand.
The payment methods you can use are pretty good, allowing you to cash in via credit cards and CashLib prepaid cards, as well as Revolut and a couple of popular crypto tokens. There is a pretty exciting Casino Welcome package too, for players who decide to cash in here. It nets you up to €450 and 250 Free Spins over the course of the first three deposits you can make. Of course, since B7 Casino is also a robust Sportsbook, it allows players to get access to three Sports Welcome bonuses, too. Once again, they add up to €450.
Of course, regardless of how high a bonus is, a good online casino should also have a robust range of things to bet the bonus cash on! And that's just what B7 Casino offers too, with a very sophisticated and extensive collection of Game Suppliers. In total, we counted nearly 110 Game Suppliers on its website, including casino software developers like NetEnt and Nolimit City, which makes for a truly respectable collection of games. In particular, the Slots here are well over 10 000, and feature many fun and exciting games like Big Bass Bonanza and Starburst. There are also Table Games, playable in both live and virtual dealer formats, as well as many exclusive Game Shows and a large collection of Crash games.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.