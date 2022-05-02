Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Woman Jumps To Death In Jammu

Saira Bano, a resident of Narwal and mother of three children, jumped from Gujjar Nagar bridge over Tawi river and hit the hard surface on the ground, the officials said.

Woman Jumps To Death In Jammu
Woman Jumps To Death In Jammu

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 6:30 pm

In the second such incident in as many days, a 30-year-old woman jumped from a bridge here and ended her life, officials said.

Saira Bano, a resident of Narwal and mother of three children, jumped from Gujjar Nagar bridge over Tawi river and hit the hard surface on the ground, the officials said.

Related stories

Four Rajasthan Policemen Suspended For Not Registering Woman's Complaint Against Former SHO

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif To Review Security Of Chinese Nationals After Karachi Bombing

Hanuman Chalisa Row: Court Order On Bail Plea Of Rana Couple Now On May 4

They said some local people rushed the critically injured woman to Government Medical College Hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

On Sunday, a 43-year-old man committed suicide in a similar manner form nearby Tawi bridge near Vikram chowk.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Suicides Jammu And Kashmir Indian Penal Code (IPC) Jammu. J&K: Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary