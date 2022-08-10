West Bengal Logs 519 New Covid-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,00,477 as 519 more people tested positive for the infection, while five new fatalities pushed the toll to 21,410, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate is 5.63 per cent as 519 new infections were detected out of 9,214 samples tested. The state currently has 6,646 active COVID-19 cases while 20,72,421 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 822 in the last 24 hours, he said.

West Bengal had reported 525 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Tuesday. A total of 2,60,96,652 samples have been tested so far.

