Uttar Pradesh: Janjati Bhagidari Utsav Kicks Off, Tribal Artists Across States Assemble To Perform

The Janjati Bhagidari Utsav program celebrates Janjati Gaurav Diwas, commemorating the birth anniversary of Indian tribal independence activist Birsa Munda. It has been reported that nearly 20 groups of tribal performers from across 17 states have assembled at the festival to showcase 30 different genres of music and dance forms over the next seven days. 

Tribal artists performing at festival
Tribal artists performing at festival PTI

Outlook Web Desk

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 9:50 pm

The Janjati Bhagidari Utsav kicked off at Sangeet Natak Akademi  in Uttar Pradesh today. This program is celebrated as Janjati Gaurav Diwas, commemorating the birth anniversary of Indian tribal independence activist Birsa Munda.

Tribal performing artists from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and across the country are participating in the week-long festival.

It has been reported that nearly 20 groups of tribal performers from across 17 states have assembled at the festival to showcase 30 different genres of music and dance forms over the next seven days. 

The inauguration event was graced by state minister for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh, principal secretary of the department Mukesh Meshram, and state minister and principal secretary of the Social Welfare Department, Aseem Arun and Dr Hari Om, respectively, among others.

 

