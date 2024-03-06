SC Bans Tiger Safari In Core Areas Of Jim Corbett National Park, Slams Officials Over Illegal Construction

What all did the Supreme Court say?

A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai said on Wednesday that this was a case where bureaucrats and politicians had thrown public trust doctrine in the waste bin.

Slamming the former forest minister and then divisional forest officer, the bench said, "They (Rawat and Chand) have in blatant disregard of the law and for commercial purposes indulged in mass felling of trees to construct buildings in the pretext of promotion of tourism."