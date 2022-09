Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday visited Thane city in Maharashtra and participated in the first death anniversary function of former MLA Kanti Koli here.

Kanti Koli was closely associated with Kovind and also represented the fishermen community at the state and national level, officials said. Also present at the event were Bharatiya Janata Party Thane City unit chief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare and local MLA Sanjay Kelkar.

(With PTI inputs)