'Ab Aapka Bhateeja Modi Ko...': Tejashwi Yadav To Nitish Kumar In Bihar Assembly

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed on Monday that he has always viewed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a father figure. He continued to assure Kumar that he will continue his efforts to stop BJP-backed government from ruling Bihar.
Yadav addressed to Nitish Kumar and said, "We think of you (CM Nitish Kumar) as a member of our family. We are from the Samajwadi family." He added, "Jo aap jhanda le kar ke chale the ki Modi ko desh mein rokne hain, ab aapka Bhateeja jhanda utha kar ke Modi ko Bihar mein rokne ka kaam karega."(The flag that you were bearing of stopping Modi government, I will continue to carry it forward)
He asked about the reason behind Kumar's choice to exit the 'Mahagathbandhan' and return to the BJP-led NDA.
“I always considered Nitish Kumar as 'Dashrath' (character from the epic ‘Ramayan’). I don't know what reasons forced him to ditch the ‘Mahagathbandhan’,” the former deputy CM said.
Tejashwi Yadav added, "We will always respect CM Nitish Kumar...When you came out of Raj Bhavan after resigning, you (Nitish Kumar) said 'Mann nhi lag raha tha, hum log nachne gaane ke liye thode hai...we were there to support you..."
Yadav expressed these views during the debate on the confidence motion introduced by the Kumar-led NDA government in the assembly and also made some mocking remarks about his former boss being sworn in for a record ninth time, and also for the third time within a five-year term, something which has no precedent.
Yadav went all out at the Assembly on Monday as he attacked Kumar and the NDA-backed government in Bihar, he said, “The BJP was scared of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar... Can Prime Minister Narendra Modi guarantee that Nitish Kumar will not do another volte-face?”
He questioned, ‘Will Modiji take guarantee if he will switch again?’ taking a swipe at Kumar for his history of switching teams.
"We don't know what were the circumstances but we know something would have happened. What is the reason that you are sometimes here, sometimes there?" Tejshwi Yadav said.
“We want to congratulate CM for taking an oath nine times in a row creating history, not just that, he has taken oaths thirce in single terms too,” added Yadav in his address.
Further, Yadav alleged that the BJP is reducing Bharat Ratna awards as a deal, he said, "I am happy that Karpoori Thakur got (Bharat Ratna)...They (BJP) have made Bharat Ratna a deal. Deal with us and we will give you Bharat Ratna..."
Nitish Kumar-led NDA government won the trust vote on Monday with the support of 129 MLAs.