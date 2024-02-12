'Ab Aapka Bhateeja Modi Ko...': Tejashwi Yadav To Nitish Kumar In Bihar Assembly

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed on Monday that he has always viewed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a father figure. He continued to assure Kumar that he will continue his efforts to stop BJP-backed government from ruling Bihar.

Yadav addressed to Nitish Kumar and said, "We think of you (CM Nitish Kumar) as a member of our family. We are from the Samajwadi family." He added, "Jo aap jhanda le kar ke chale the ki Modi ko desh mein rokne hain, ab aapka Bhateeja jhanda utha kar ke Modi ko Bihar mein rokne ka kaam karega."(The flag that you were bearing of stopping Modi government, I will continue to carry it forward)