Covid-19 Surge: Is India In For Another Wave? What We Know

The number of COVID-19 cases have been increasing rapidly. Delhi has continued to witness a steady rise in the number of cases and the number of cases reported daily in the past week has been over 100. While the exact reason for the rise in the number of cases in Delhi is not known, many have blamed the doing away with the mask mandate as the primary reason for the spike.

According to doctors, a significant portion of people contracting the Covid-19 virus these days are reinfections of those who had tested positive for Covid either during the Delta wave or Omicron wave.

Spike In Cases

The trend in Delhi is also an indicator that cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai could start seeing a rise in the number of cases. This, however, can be prevented if people continue to maintain social distancing and use masks.

Last week, Delhi recorded a total of 2,606 positive Covid cases against 67,360 tests conducted during the period while the average positive rate was 4.79 percent, it showed. Doctors said the cases are expected to surge in the coming days.

However, they said the current trends are not concerning as most of the cases are mild and due to the Omicron XE variant. "The variant has more transmissibility but is causing mild infection. It is causing upper respiratory infection and not a lower respiratory infection," said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of community Medicine, Safdurjung hospital -- tells The Economic Times.

Dr Kishore said the relaxation of curbs had a little impact on the current surge. "People coming out in large numbers might have also led to this increase in cases. But the major reason for the surge, I feel, is the highly transmissible variant," said Kishore. Guliani also pointed out the the curbs were relaxed last month but cases have only risen since the last week.

The doctors said as the cases rise, there will be some increase in the mortality and hospitalisation rate, but it will not go beyond control.

City on alert

1. Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal met officials on Wednesday

2. No ban on social gatherings yet but DDMA keeping watch

3. Official order on mandatory use of masks coming soon

4. Schools told to do frequent sanitisation, keep adequate ventilation

5. Doctors stress on need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour

Fluctuating Cases

After a sharp drop in coronavirus cases across the nation on Tuesday, India reported 2,067 new patients on Wednesday. After Monday’s 2,183 infections, Tuesday’s figures available with the Union health ministry showed 1,247 new cases and one death.

Amid a rise in Covid cases, the Delhi government has stepped up preparations, including arranging hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines, officials said on Wednesday and asserted that the situation is "fully under control". Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation and is in constant touch with top officials to ensure that both the infection is controlled and preparations are in place to meet any eventuality, they said.

Too Early To Predict

However it is too early to predict anything as of now. Moreover the rise in the number of cases in Delhi is not being driven by any new variant of COVID-19. Hence authorities say that it is not a matter of grave concern. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is monitoring the situation closely, but there is no cause for panic.

The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon. CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed officials to resort to aggressive testing and increased vaccination for eligible age groups, said people aware of the matter. Those violating mask rules will have to pay a Rs 500 fine, the DDMA said.