Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Shiv Sena Factions Claim They Sealed Legislative Party Office In Maha Vidhan Bhavan

The Shiv Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray separately claimed that they had sealed the Sena legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan ahead of the special session.

undefined
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 10:33 pm

The Shiv Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray separately claimed that they had sealed the Sena legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan here ahead of the special session which began on Sunday.
       

A white paper was stuck with plastic tape on the closed doors of the Sena legislative party office, with a message in Marathi written on it saying, "The office is closed as per instructions of the Shiv Sena legislative party.”
               

Earlier in the day, a source in the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp had claimed that they had sealed the legislative party office.
             

 After BJP nominee Rahul Narvekar was elected as the Speaker with the Shinde faction also voting in his favor by defeating the MVA nominee, Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray told reporters that it was the original Shiv Sena that had locked up the legislative party office. 
               

Speaking in the evening, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and MP Arvind Sawant said, “Some reports are claiming that the keys of the Shiv Sena legislative party office are with Eknath Shinde. These reports are false. We will open the office tomorrow”. 
               

When contacted, the sources in the Shinde camp said "let's see". 
               

The special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly began on Sunday with the agenda to elect the new Speaker, as the post has been lying vacant since last February. 
               

Related stories

Wonder If Maharashtra Speaker's Election Held With Proper Procedure: Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Logs 2,962 Covid-19 Cases, Six Fatalities

Shiv Sena Tussle In Maharashtra On Display During State Assembly Speaker’s Election

On Monday, the four-day-old Eknath Shinde-BJP government faces a trust vote in the House.

Tags

National Shiv Sena Maharashtra Governor Uddhav Thackeray Government Legislative Party Office Vidhan Bhavan Special Session BJP Nominee Rahul Narvekar Sena Legislative Party
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shivanarine Chanderpaul Becomes Head Coach Of US Women's And U-19 Cricket Teams

Shivanarine Chanderpaul Becomes Head Coach Of US Women's And U-19 Cricket Teams

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal