Senior Journalist Sujata Anandan Passes Away

Mumbai, Feb 29 (PTI): Senior journalist and author Sujata Anandan passed away in Mumbai following a heart attack, family sources said.

Anandan (65), who was the Consulting Editor of ‘National Herald’ in Mumbai, passed away on Wednesday night.

Hailing from Nagpur, Anandan started her over three decade-long journalism career with the UNI news agency and then went on to work for various publications like Outlook and the Indian Express. Her longest stint was with the Hindustan Times.