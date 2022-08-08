Puducherry Sees Fall In New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry witnessed a further decline in fresh Covid-19 cases with 23 people infected by the virus on Monday. Of the Union Territory's four regions, Karaikal registered the maximum with 12 cases followed by Puducherry with eight, and Yanam three.

Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not report any fresh case, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a press release. The UT had reported 59 cases on Sunday. Sriramulu said the 23 fresh cases surfaced during examination of 1,154 samples in the last 24 hours.

There were 640 active cases comprising nine patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 631 patients in home quarantine. The overall caseload in the UT was 1,71,651. The Director said 84 patients recovered and the total recoveries were 1,69,044.

The Department of Health has examined 23,59,210 samples so far and found 19,96,538 of them to be negative. Sriramulu said there was no coronavirus-related death during the last 24 hours and the toll stood the same at 1,967.

The test positivity rate was 1.99 per cent and the fatality and recovery rates were 1.15 per cent and 98.48 per cent, respectively. Sriramulu said the department has administered 19,04,147 doses to people in Puducherry till now consisting of 9,82,981 first doses, 1,45,349 second doses and 7,75,817 booster doses.

(With PTI inputs)