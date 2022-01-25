Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan urged people to discharge their duties as responsible samaritans. In her message on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day, she said it is the duty of everyone to measure up to the principles that are enshrined in the constitution and which are the cardinal spirit of those who established sovereignty, secularism, socialism and democracy through their sacrifices.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy greeted the people of Puducherry on the eve of Republic Day. In a message, he said his government was evolving and implementing various welfare measures in keeping with the expectations of the people."We leave no stone unturned to look after welfare of the people ever since the present government came into existence in May last year," he said.

Speaker R Selvam, Ministers A Namassivayam,C Jayakumar, K Lakshminarayanan, Chandra Priyanga, Sai Saravanan Kumar and leaders of political parties were among those who greeted the people.The Chief Minister felicitated freedom fighters as a prelude to the celebration of Republic Day.

Rangasamy would unfurl the tricolour on the precincts of Assembly on Wednesday after participating in the celebrations at Gandhi Thidal, an official release said.

( With PTI Inputs)



