Priyanka Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Revenge Action Against Sanjay Raut

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that the BJP is trying to suppress the opposition and condemned the action against Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sanjay Raut.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra PTI Photo

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 10:34 pm

 A day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut appeared before the ED in a money laundering case, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged the BJP is adopting every trick to suppress the voices opposing its "anti-democratic politics".

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Raut for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' (tenement) and related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.

The Rajya Sabha MP appeared before the central agency in Mumbai on Friday to record his statement and left after more than 10 hours.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "The action by the BJP government in the spirit of revenge and malice against Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sanjay Raut Ji is condemnable."

The BJP is "adopting every trick to suppress" the voices opposing its "anti-democratic politics", she said, adding that this plank of "lies and repression" will not last long in democracy.

The ED had earlier summoned Raut on June 28. However, Raut termed the summons a "conspiracy" to stop him from fighting against the Shiv Sena's political opponents in the wake of a rebellion by party MLAs and said he would not be able to appear before the agency on Tuesday as he had to attend a meeting in Alibag (Raigad district). The ED then issued fresh summons to Raut and asked him to appear before it on Friday.

