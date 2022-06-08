Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to Launch Several Development Projects In Gujarat On Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gujarat on Friday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives during the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Navsari, a tribal region. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said he will open A M Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari, and will later inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in Bopal in Ahmedabad.



The inauguration of seven projects, foundation stone laying for 12 projects, and the ground-breaking ceremony of 14 projects will be also done. These projects will help improve the water supply in the region, boost connectivity, and enhance the ease of living, the PMO said.



The Prime Minister will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for 13 water supply projects for residents of Tapi, Navsari, and Surat districts, worth Rs 961 crore. He will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony for a medical college in Navsari district to be built at the cost of about Rs 542 crore. The medical college will help provide affordable and quality medical care to the people of the region, his office said.



The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Madhuban dam-based Astol regional water supply project, a marvel of water supply engineering skills, built at a cost of about Rs 586 crore along with 'Nal Se Jal' projects worth Rs 163 crore will be inaugurated to provide safe and adequate drinking water to the residents of Surat, Navsari, Valsad, and Tapi districts. The Virpur Vyara substation is also among the long list of projects that will be inaugurated by the PM to provide electricity to residents of the Tapi district. A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 14 MLD, worth Rs 20 crore, will also be inaugurated for Vapi city of Valsad district to facilitate wastewater treatment.



The headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in Ahmedabad's inauguration will also witness the exchange of MoUs between IN-SPACe and private sector companies working in the field of space-based applications and services. The promotion and enabling of private entities in the space sector will provide a major fillip to the space sector and open up new vistas of opportunity for India's talented youth and also facilitates the usage of ISRO facilities by private entities, said the PMO.