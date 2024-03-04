PM Modi To Launch Projects Worth Over Rs 62K Crore In Telangana, Visit Tn Nuclear Power Plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 62,000 crore in Telangana during his two-day visit starting Monday, and will also witness a key procedure at a nuclear power station in Tamil Nadu.

The PM is attending official events in Adilabad and Sangareddy in Telangana during his visit to the state on Monday and Tuesday and will also address public meetings.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will participate in the official programme at Adilabad. After a long time, a CM of Telangana will be receiving PM Modi and participating in the official programme. BRS supremo and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had, on several occasions, skipped the PM's official visits to the state in the past.