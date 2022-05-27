Friday, May 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

People In Gujarat Can Get Free Electricity If Corruption Ends: Kejriwal

Hitting back at Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil for criticising his party for promising freebies, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said people in the state would get free power supply if the "rampant corruption" there ended.

People In Gujarat Can Get Free Electricity If Corruption Ends: Kejriwal
People In Gujarat Can Get Free Electricity If Corruption Ends: Kejriwal PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 May 2022 9:48 pm

Hitting back at Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil for criticising his party for promising freebies, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said people in the state would get free power supply if the "rampant corruption" there ended.

Speaking in Surat on Thursday, Paatil had targeted the AAP without naming it. "As Assembly polls in Gujarat are approaching, some people have come here to promise freebies or to criticise our infrastructure.....the BJP government in Gujarat has been running 40,000 schools, some in far-flung areas, efficiently for the last 27 years.  Enough teachers are provided to these schools," he said. 

Related stories

J&K High Court Orders Exhuming Body Of Person Killed In Hyderpora Encounter Last Year

Gujarat Adds 23 COVID-19 Cases To Tally, Which Rises To 12,25,058

Chhattisgarh Sees 1 COVID-19 Case, No Death; Active Tally Now 51

"Some people are trying to misguide people by citing the example of Mohalla Clinics (in Delhi). We all have seen the poor condition of these clinics," he added. In response, Kejriwal took to Twitter on Friday to ask Paatil to end corruption in Gujarat.

"Paatil Saheb, you are having no problem when your ministers get free electricity. But you have a problem if I provide free electricity to the people. Corruption is rampant in Gujarat government. If you end corruption in Gujarat just like I did in Delhi and Punjab, you will have ample funds to provide free electricity to the people," the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Politics Free Electricity Gujarat Government AAP Government Arvind Kejriwal Gujarat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prima Weight Loss UK Reviews (Dragons Den Pills) Side Effects, Tablets | Does It Work?

Prima Weight Loss UK Reviews (Dragons Den Pills) Side Effects, Tablets | Does It Work?

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court