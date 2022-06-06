Owner Of Brick Kiln In Kashmir's Budgam Arrested Where Migrant Labourer Was Killed

The owner of a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district where terrorists shot dead a migrant labourer last week was arrested for alleged negligence and non-compliance of administrative orders, police said on Monday.

Chattergam resident Mohammed Yousuf Mir, whose brick kiln is located at Magraypora Chadoora, was arrested for negligence and non-compliance of administrative orders, thereby endangering the lives and safety of labourers, a police official said. He said a case was registered against Mir.

On June 2, terrorists fired at two migrant labourers at the brick kiln, killing one named Dilkhush Kumar and injuring another. Kumar, 17, was a resident of Arnia area of Bihar.

The official said all the brick kiln owners and managers are once again advised to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the administration to ensure the safety of the labourers working in their respective units. In case of non-compliance or negligence, strict action is warranted under law, the official added.

Kumar was the second person killed that day. Earlier on June 2, a bank manager named Vijay Kumar was shot dead in Kulgam district.

These two killings came after a school teacher, Rajni Bala, was shot dead in Kulgam district, triggering widespread protests against targeted killings in Kashmir and calls from Kashmiri Pandits employed under the Prime Minister's Package to be relocated to safer place outside the Valley and threats of mass migration out of Kashmir.

Last month, Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in his office in Budgam district which had also triggered widespread protests and similar calls for relocation to safer places and threats of mass resignation.

