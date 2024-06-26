Over 5 Lakh Officials Trained As New Criminal Laws To Be Effective From July 1

Over 5.65 lakh officials have been trained to implement new criminal laws that are scheduled to be effective from July 1 this year. The set of laws including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) will come into effect from July 1.
The three criminal laws, which seek to replace the colonial era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, were introduced in Parliament on August 11 last year.
The officials from police, prison, forensic, judicial and prosecution have been trained in the new criminal laws, reports said.
Besides, reports said nearly 40 lakh grassroot level officials have participated in webinars organised by different ministries to ensure that the citizens are aware of the new laws.
The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is also providing technical assistance to the states and Union territories for seamless transition to the new system.
Home Ministry has been regularly holding meetings with states and UTs on the new laws.
As per HT report, in order to ensure awareness in the public, ministries of women and children development, rural development and panchayati raj have undertaken dissemination of the new laws through webinars in which nearly 40 lakh grass root level functionaries participated.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has circulated informative flyers to 1,200 universities and 40,000 colleges and AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) to approximately 9,000 institutions.
Public broadcasters Doordarshan and Akashvani have also organised special programmes across the country to highlight significant provisions and benefits of new laws.