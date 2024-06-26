Over 5 Lakh Officials Trained As New Criminal Laws To Be Effective From July 1

Over 5.65 lakh officials have been trained to implement new criminal laws that are scheduled to be effective from July 1 this year. The set of laws including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) will come into effect from July 1.