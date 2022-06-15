Key Opposition Meet In Delhi Today Ahead Of Presidential Polls: Know Who's Coming

In a bid to to discuss a strong joint strategy against the BJP for the upcoming Presidential election next month, West bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has invited 22 political parties in Delhi on Wednesday.

The presidential elections will take place on July 18 and the results will be declared on July 21.

Who are expected to join the meeting?

It is expected that Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI's Binoy Viswam and CPM's Elamaram Kareem will join today's meeting.

Moreover, DMK's TR Baalu, Shiv Sena's Subhash Desai, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti are also expected to join.

Mamata Banerjee's rivals in Bengal, the Congress and the Left, have both confirmed their participation in the meeting.

Names of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda of the Janata Dal Secular are also in the list of leaders expected to show up.

Who declined the invitation?

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also invitated former BJP ally Akali Dal but the party is unlikely to attend the meeting while Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is also not expected to show up.

It has been reported that NCP chief Sharad Pawar has declined the offer as well. According to his party mmbers, Mr. Pawar is reluctant to fight a losing battle as he doubts the opposition will have the numbers to push its candidate for the top job.

Sources say that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to be another significant absentee.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was on the same page with Mamata Banerjee over their common goal of dismantling the BJP, also opted out of the meeting this morning.

They have cited invitation to Congress despite their objections as the reason behind their decision to retreat.

"There is no question of sharing any platform with the Congress," said the TRS their statement.

The party lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

"Rahul Gandhi, in a recent public meeting in Telangana had targeted the TRS government without any word of criticism against the BJP," the party sated in their official statement accusing the Congress of "ganging up with the BJP" in Telangana, especially in recent by-polls.

The TRS also complained against what it called the "method of trying to put up an opposition presidential candidate".

"Even otherwise, TRS is not in agreement with this method of trying to put up an opposition presidential candidate. In this case, the candidate was already chosen, and the candidate's opinion was taken, after which the meeting was called. Why was it done this way? The right procedure would have been to hold meetings, arrive at a consensus, take the candidate's approval, and then announce the name after a meeting," the party fumed.

