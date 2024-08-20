One Step Forward, Two Steps Back: As Govt Turns A Blind Eye, Nari Adalats Struggle To Survive In UP

A case in point is Phooljahan from Biswan blo­ck, who remained married to her abusive husb­and for years, before Mahila Samakhya members took the case to the Nari Adalat. The Adalat ruled that the couple be divorced. A police case of dom­estic violence was also filed under requisite laws. However, the husband kept coming out on bail to torment Phooljahan and her two children. With Mahila Samakhya being shut down, followed by the Covid pandemic in 2020, many like Phoolj­ahan lost their incomes and had to return to their abusive spouses for survival. Now that Nari Adal­ats have become rarer, Phooljahan’s says her husband is once again emboldened, having taunted her about the women who used to support her in the past. Without the government’s backing thr­ough the Mahila Samakhya initiative, women and community leaders now have to bear the cost of such interventions themselves. “We get calls from across the district. Earlier, the prog­r­a­mme would remunerate the costs of travel and stay for Nari Adalat members who would visit the victims’ homes and villages, and stay there for a few days to work out a community-level solution. Now, such costs have to be borne by the women themselves,” Anupam says. This means that while Nari Adalats are still being conducted across several districts (twice a month as per rul­es), the network of strong women leaders crea­ted by the Samakhya programme has started to weaken.