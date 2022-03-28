Ola, Okinawa EV Scooter Fire: Govt Forms Team Of Experts To Investigate Incidents

The central government has decided to depute a team of independent experts to investigate incidents of Ola electric scooters and Okinawa electric bikes catching fire, CNBC-TV18 reported - quoting government sources.

There are calls already for the government to step in and put in place additional regulations for batteries in EVs.

“Centre has taken note of the incidents involving fires in electric vehicles; will probe them… Deputing independent experts to investigate cases of EVs catching fire,” it quoted a government sources as saying:

The team of experts will travel to Vellore and Pune to probe the cases and ascertain the factors that are causing the fires in the Ola electric scooters and the Okinawa electric bikes.

The investigators will try to find out if there is a manufacturing defect that affected their operation.

Ola Electric on Saturday said it is investigating a case of one on its scooters catching fire after images were circulated on social media.

The company said it was not immediately able to ascertain the cause of the fire and dispatched a team to Pune, where the incident occurred. The company said it is in touch with the owner of the vehicle that caught fire.