Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ola, Okinawa EV Scooter Fire: Govt Forms Team Of Experts To Investigate Incidents

There are calls already for the government to step in and put in place additional regulations for batteries in EVs

Ola, Okinawa EV Scooter Fire: Govt Forms Team Of Experts To Investigate Incidents

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 6:11 pm

The central government has decided to depute a team of independent experts to investigate incidents of Ola electric scooters and Okinawa electric bikes catching fire, CNBC-TV18 reported - quoting government sources.

There are calls already for the government to step in and put in place additional regulations for batteries in EVs.

Related stories

Ola Electric, Reliance To Get Incentives Under $2.4 Bn Battery Scheme: Report

Electric Two-Wheelers Dominate E-Vehicle Sale In Delhi

“Centre has taken note of the incidents involving fires in electric vehicles; will probe them… Deputing independent experts to investigate cases of EVs catching fire,” it quoted a government sources as saying:

The team of experts will travel to Vellore and Pune to probe the cases and ascertain the factors that are causing the fires in the Ola electric scooters and the Okinawa electric bikes.

The investigators will try to find out if there is a manufacturing defect that affected their operation.

Ola Electric on Saturday said it is investigating a case of one on its scooters catching fire after images were circulated on social media.

The company said it was not immediately able to ascertain the cause of the fire and dispatched a team to Pune, where the incident occurred. The company said it is in touch with the owner of the vehicle that caught fire.

Tags

National Business Ola Okinawa EV Scooter Electric Vehicles (EVs) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Ola Scooter Booking Electric Vehicle Policy Electric Scooter
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

Oscars 2022 | What Is Alopecia? Here's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

Oscars 2022 | What Is Alopecia? Here's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock