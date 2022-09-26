MP: Five were Held In Indore For Stealing Car Silencers To Obtain Platinum

Five persons were arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for allegedly stealing car silencers for the platinum in them, a police official said.

They had stolen silencers of 11 cars of a particular make as these contain platinum and the plan was to sell it further to a Delhi-based gang, Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Vyas told reporters.

"They also planned to rob a car showroom. We have recovered some material from them that contains platinum. We believe they have stolen silencers of at least 30 cars. A team has been sent to Delhi to arrest those people buying these stolen parts," he said.

He identified the four accused as Bilal (22), Kalam Khan (20), Wahid Shah (28), Mohammad Akram (28), and Samir Pathan (19).