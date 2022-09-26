Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MP: Five were Held In Indore For Stealing Car Silencers To Obtain Platinum

Several people were arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Monday for allegedly stealing platinum-encrusted car silencers.

MP: Five were Held In Indore For Stealing Car Silencers To Obtain Platinum
MP: Five were Held In Indore For Stealing Car Silencers To Obtain Platinum PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 6:27 pm

Five persons were arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for allegedly stealing car silencers for the platinum in them, a police official said.

They had stolen silencers of 11 cars of a particular make as these contain platinum and the plan was to sell it further to a Delhi-based gang, Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Vyas told reporters.

"They also planned to rob a car showroom. We have recovered some material from them that contains platinum. We believe they have stolen silencers of at least 30 cars. A team has been sent to Delhi to arrest those people buying these stolen parts," he said.

He identified the four accused as  Bilal (22), Kalam Khan (20), Wahid Shah (28), Mohammad Akram (28), and Samir Pathan (19). 

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Indore Platinum Car Modified Silencers Stealing Police & Security Forces Delhi Government New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters