MP: BJP Office-Bearer Killed After Car Being Driven By Trainee Pilot Hits Him

"I received the heart-wrenching news of the sudden demise of two close members of my Guna family, Anand Raghuvanshi (Magrana) ji and Kamlesh Yadav ji in an unfortunate accident. I am sad. I am cancelling all my programmes today as a tribute to them. In this hour of distress, I stand firm with their families like a son," the civil aviation minister said on social media platform X.