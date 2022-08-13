Mizoram Logs 139 New Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram reported 139 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 87 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 2,35,065, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 717 as a 21-year-old man from Siaha succumbed to the infection on Saturday evening, he said. Champhai district reported 29 fresh cases followed by Aizawl district (25) and Mamit district (15), he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 21.22 per cent from 25.36 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 655 samples tested on Friday, he said.

The state now has 862 active COVID-19 cases while 2,33,486 people have recovered from the disease, including 192 people on Saturday. Mizoram had reported 226 COVID-19 cases on Friday. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.33 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.62 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

A total of 16,92,501 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 8,73,264 first doses, 7,34,150 second doses and 85,087 precaution doses have been administered so far till Friday, according to the state health department.

