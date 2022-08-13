Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mizoram Logs 139 New Covid-19 Cases

A total of 16,92,501 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 8,73,264 first doses, 7,34,150 second doses and 85,087 precaution doses have been administered so far till Friday, according to the state health department.

Mizoram Logs 139 New Covid-19 Cases
Mizoram Logs 139 New Covid-19 Cases PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 9:46 pm

Mizoram reported 139 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 87 less than the previous day, pushing the tally  to 2,35,065, a health department official said. 

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 717 as a 21-year-old man from Siaha succumbed to the infection on Saturday evening, he said.  Champhai district reported 29 fresh cases followed by  Aizawl  district (25) and Mamit district (15), he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 21.22 per cent from 25.36 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 655 samples tested on Friday, he said.

Related stories

Gujarat Sees 565 Covid-19 Cases, Three Deaths, 891 Recoveries

Delhi Covid Surge: New Omicron Sub-Variant Discovered As Covid Cases And Positivity Rate Rise Amid Festive Season

As Covid-19 Cases Surge, Punjab Government Makes Face Masks Mandatory

The state now has 862 active COVID-19 cases while 2,33,486 people have recovered from the disease, including 192 people on Saturday. Mizoram had reported 226 COVID-19 cases on Friday. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.33 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent. 

The state has tested more than 19.62 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

A total of 16,92,501 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 8,73,264 first doses, 7,34,150 second doses and 85,087 precaution doses have been administered so far till Friday, according to the state health department.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally Covid News Mizoram
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta