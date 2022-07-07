Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Meaning Of Development Is Empowerment Of Poor, Deprived: PM Narendra Modi At Varanasi Rally

For us the development does not mean only the chamak-damak. For us the developemnt means the empowerment of "garib, Dalit, vanchit, pichhre, adivasi, mothers and sisters, the prime minister said.

undefined
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 6:16 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the meaning of development is not "chamak-damak" (glitter) but the empowerment of the poor, deprived and scheduled caste/scheduled tribe communities. "For us the development does not mean only the chamak-damak. For us the developemnt means the empowerment of "garib, Dalit, vanchit, pichhre, adivasi, mothers and sisters," the prime minister said after inaugurating/laying foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,774 crore at the Sampurnanand stadium here.          

"Today more that 600 families have got their houses in Varanasi," Modi, who was in his parliamentary constituency for the first time after the recent assembly elections, said. "Kashi has given me a chance to serve as MP...The citizens of Kashi have given a message that shortcuts do not help the country or people; some leaders can benefit from it," he said. "In 2014, people coming from outside used to question how will things improve here as there was too much disorder. In Varanasi, nothing had been done for decades. It was easy for others to choose shortcuts, give this or that," Modi, who is second consecutive term MP from Varanasi, said. 

Related stories

PM Narendra Modi To Speak At First Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture

NDA Committed To Bring Positive Change To Every Indian: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi Talks To Russian President Vladimir Putin, Calls For Dialogue and Diplomacy In Ukraine War

"The people of Varanasi showed the right path. They said this is the way to improve the present and also benefit Varanasi for decades," he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Empowerment Of The Poor Deprived Tribe Communities Caste Inaugurating Foundation Sampurnanand Stadium Varanasi Parliamentary Constituency
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points