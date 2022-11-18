Mathura, UP: Woman's Corpse Found Dumped Inside Suitcase Near Yamuna Expressway

A woman's body was found stuffed inside an abandoned trolley bag near Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Friday. The victim appears to be in her early 20s, according to preliminary investigations.



As per media reports, the police received a tip off about a red colour bag lying unattended on the service lane adjacent to Yamuna Expressway near the Krishi Anusandhan Kendra. A police team immediately rushed to the spot.



The woman's body was wrapped in plastic stuffed in the bag.



Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim appears to be 21-22 years of age. Her identity however could not be ascertained.



As per media reports, the Mathura Police has alerted all stations in the district regarding the recovery of the dead body.



This a developing story. Further details are awaited.