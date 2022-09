In a bid to rule out the possibility of publication of distorted information on the state's tradition, history, geography and culture,Manipur Government constituted a 15-member committee to oversee the accurate publication of books

An order issued by Dr Nivedita Lairenlakpam, joint secretary, Higher and Technical Education department, stated that many books are being published about the state contributing to our repository of centuries of knowledge of our past, civilisations and cultures.