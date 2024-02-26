Maldives Ex-Minister Says 'No Armed Foreign Soldiers Here', Terms Muizzu's Indian Troops Claim 'Lies’

Former Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid on Sunday slammed President Mohamed Muizzu's claims of withdrawing "thousands of Indian troops", saying they were just another "in a string of lies".
Posting on X, the newly elected president of the Maldivian Democratic Party said:
“100 days in, it's clear: President Muizzu's claims of 'thousands of Indian military personnel' were just another in a string of lies. The current administration's inability to provide specific numbers speaks volumes. There are no armed foreign soldiers stationed in the country. Transparency matters, and the truth must prevail.”
Muizzu announced on February 5 that the initial batch of Indian military personnel would depart from the island nation before March 10, with the remaining troops stationed at two aviation platforms scheduled to be withdrawn by May 10.
According to the Maldives government, India has around 88 soldiers stationed in the Maldives. New Delhi has maintained that most of them are technical staff, engaged predominantly in maintaining aircraft gifted by India.
Relations between New Delhi and Male have been strained since Mohamed Muizzu assumed the presidency of the Maldives last year, pledging to end the country's "India First" policy.
Muizzu, widely seen as a pro-China leader, has said he wants no foreign military in the Maldives. When he won the presidential election in November 2023, he promised to remove Indian troops.
Recently, Muizzu said the Maldives will control its land, sea, and air, and improve its ability to survey underwater areas.
His statements came amid a dispute over Maldivian politicians' negative comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep in January, which worsened relations between the two countries.