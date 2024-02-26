Maldives Ex-Minister Says 'No Armed Foreign Soldiers Here', Terms Muizzu's Indian Troops Claim 'Lies’

Former Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid on Sunday slammed President Mohamed Muizzu's claims of withdrawing "thousands of Indian troops", saying they were just another "in a string of lies".

Posting on X, the newly elected president of the Maldivian Democratic Party said:

“100 days in, it's clear: President Muizzu's claims of 'thousands of Indian military personnel' were just another in a string of lies. The current administration's inability to provide specific numbers speaks volumes. There are no armed foreign soldiers stationed in the country. Transparency matters, and the truth must prevail.”