Home National

Mahatma Phule's Ideology Can Save Country From Caste, Communal Divide: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar was speaking at an event to mark the 150th anniversary of Satyashodhak Samaj, a social reformist society started by Phule. Phule stood for reforms and was a proponent of scientific temper, the NCP chief said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 9:10 pm

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday said the ideology of social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule can save the country from caste and communal divide.

Pawar was speaking at an event to mark the 150th anniversary of Satyashodhak Samaj, a social reformist society started by Phule. Phule stood for reforms and was a proponent of scientific temper, the NCP chief said.

"He stood for the rights of the downtrodden and deprived sections of the society and protected their interests. Phule's ideals are important for the present day society. When caste divide and injustice was at its peak, Phule's Satyashodhak Samaj worked for social and religious reforms," Pawar said.

Phule fought against slavery, untouchability and discrimination against women, and stood for education reforms, mass awareness and interests of farmers, the NCP chief said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

