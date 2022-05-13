Maharashtra: Forest Department Captures Leopardess Days After Villagers Hold Staffers 'Hostage' Over Growing Attacks By Felines

The forest department personnel tranquilised and captured a leopardess in Durgapur area of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in the wee hours of Friday, days after villagers who were upset over growing incidents of man-animal conflict held some forest staffers "hostage" for a few hours, an official said.

The incidents of attack on humans by leopards in the area over the past couple of months had triggered panic and unrest among the local residents. The latest such incident had occurred in the area on May 10, in which a girl was injured.

Following this incident, the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Chandrapur circle, had issued shoot-at-sight orders to kill the leopard.The operation to capture the leopardess was conducted by the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) of Chandrapur forest range and Rapid Response Team (RRT) of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), the official said.

Sources in the forest department said a leopard had entered the human residential area in Durgapur and attacked a three-year-old girl playing in the yard on Tuesday. But, the minor's mother managed to save her by snatching her from the clutches of the feline. The girl, Araksha Popalwar, who suffered injuries in the attack, was admitted to Chandrapur District General Hospital.

However, when a forest ranger and five other personnel of the department reached the spot some time later, the angry villagers held them hostage for a few hours on Tuesday night, demanding that immediate action be taken against the big cat. The incident created tension in Durgapur and police as well as forest department officials came to the site to pacify the villagers. However, the villagers released the forest range officer and other employees five hours later, only after the department issued a shoot-at-sight order to kill the leopard, they said.

"During the wee hours of Friday, the RRT of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve and RRU of Chandrapur range successfully tranquilised the troublesome animal from Durgapur jungle area," the senior official said. Three persons were killed in separate incidents of attacks by leopards in the area, which occurred on February 17, March 30 and May 1, the sources said.

