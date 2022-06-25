Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Crisis: Five Sena Men Detained For Pelting Stones At Office Of Eknath Shinde's LS MP son

Shiv Sena men arrested for throwing stones into the office of Shrikant Shinde, son of rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra Crisis: Five Sena Men Detained For Pelting Stones At Office Of Eknath Shinde's LS MP son
Security outside Eknath Shindes residence PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 5:50 pm

At least five Shiv Sena supporters were detained on Saturday in Thane district for allegedly pelting stones at the office of Shrikant Shinde, Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan and son of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde.
       

The incident took place at the Gol Maidan office in Ulhasnagar of the LS MP at 1 pm and a video of it had gone viral on social media soon after.
       

It showed some persons throwing stones at the office, damaging a board, and also shouting pro-Uddhav Thackeray slogans
       

In the video, four policemen can be seen chasing away the group, comprising eight to ten persons.
       

Five Sena supporters have been detained for the incident and a further probe was underway, an Ulhasnagar police official said.
       

Besides, posters of Eknath Shinde were blackened in Navi Mumbai, and similar reports have also come in from Nagpur and Nashik.
       

Related stories

Eknath Shinde Writes To CM Thackeray, Calls Removal Of Security A 'Political Vendetta': Eknath Shinde

Congress Protests Shiv Sena Rebel Eknath Shinde’s Stay In Assam’s Guwahati

No National Party In Contact With Us: Eknath Shinde

Meanwhile, at least 20 Sena supporters, including some office-bearers, were detained on Friday for vandalizing the office board of MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in Nehrunagar in Mumbai's Kurla area, an official said.
       

They were let off with a warning, the Mumbai police official added. 

Tags

National Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Gol Maidan Office Ulhasnagar Police Officer Vandalizing Stone Pelting Pro-Uddhav Thackeray
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming