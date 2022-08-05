Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Sees 169 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 247 Recoveries

A government release said that 12,61,51,748 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 77,869 jabs were given during the day.

undefined
Fresh Covid cases in Madhya Pradesh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 8:55 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 169 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 10,50,844 and toll to 10,758, a state health department official said. The recovery count increased by 247 during the day to reach 10,38,701, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,385, he said.

The official said the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP was 2,97,57,446, including 7,187 on Friday. A government release said that 12,61,51,748 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 77,869 jabs were given during the day. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,50,844, new cases 169, death toll 10,758, recoveries 10,38,701, active cases 1,385, number of tests so far 2,97,57,446.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Maharasthra Sees 2,024 Covid-19 Cases, 5 Deaths; Active Tally Now 11,906

Bengal Logs 783 New Covid-19 Cases, Five Fresh Fatalities

1.5 Lakh Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres To Be Opened By December: Health Minister

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Death Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years