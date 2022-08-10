Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Logs 178 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 1,243

The state's coronavirus positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 2.6 per cent. As many as 6,612 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the state so far to 2,97,90,585, the official said.

Fresh Covid cases in Madhya Pradesh PTI Photo

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 9:37 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 178 new cases of coronavirus, taking the overall count to 10,51,737, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

The Covid-19 death toll increased by one to reach 10,763, he added. At least 231 patients recovered from the respiratory disease during the day, taking their cumulative count to 10,39,731 and leaving the state with 1,243 active cases, the official said.

As per a government release, 12,65,52,449 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,00,659 on Wednesday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,51,737, new cases 178, death toll 10,763, recoveries 10,39,731, active cases 1,243, total tests 2,97,90,585.

(With PTI inputs)

