Saturday, May 28, 2022
Khattar Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Of Projects Worth Rs 57 Crore In Hisar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Outlook File Photo

Updated: 28 May 2022 10:05 pm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday inaugurated or laid the foundation of over half a dozen projects worth about Rs 57 crore in Hisar. According to an official release, Khattar inaugurated the residential quarters of the revenue department and the Narnaund sub-division, the tehsil complex at Bass and a women's college in Khedi Chopta.

He laid the foundation stones of a 33 KV sub-station to be built at Lohari and Hisar Water Works and water supply project at Azad Nagar.  Earlier, the chief minster attended the BJP state executive meeting held in Hisar. Khattar said a successful meeting of the state executive was held under the chairmanship of state BJP president OP Dhankar. 

The BJP's Haryana in-charge Vinod Tawde, Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, all MPs, MLAs and more than 250 party functionaries participated in the meet. The chief minister said the upcoming municipal committee and municipal council elections were discussed during the meeting. On the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections, the chief minister said the BJP parliamentary board will meet soon to discuss the matter.

-With PTI Input

